VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Lots of opportunities across the area to make a difference to someone’s life

Did you know that there are more than 200 volunteer opportunities across the area?

This means you could find the perfect role right on your own doorstep.

See some of the roles that are available below, and find more at www.do-it.org.

Social fundraiser (Littlehampton) – Guide Dogs

The Guide Dogs charity provides guide dogs and rehabilitation services for blind and partially sighted people to enable them to make the best use of their mobility.

This role can be as exciting as you want to make it – primarily you will be assisting the local fundraising team in promoting and taking part in a variety of activities to raise money for Guide Dogs.

If you are particularly enthusiastic and want to organise your own standalone or challenge events to raise money, they are happy to help support this.

Tasks might include: street collections on flag days, helping on information and merchandise stalls at local events such as fetes, and taking collection boxes or envelopes to local businesses.

Volunteer member – Littlehampton and District Lions Club

The aim of the Littlehampton and District Lions Club is to help people of all ages who are less fortunate than themselves through a wide variety of fundraising events and some hands-on projects.

The club needs to recruit some new members to bolster its membership.

Members would be required to assist at local fundraising events throughout the year, such as fetes, carnivals and Christmas collections.

No experience is required, you just need to have a caring nature and a good sense of humour.

Club meetings take place at The Dragon in Rustington on the first Wednesday of each month (meetings start at 8pm) but other events can take place at any time throughout the year.

Disabled workshop presenter – Enable Me

Are you disabled with an inspirational story to share? Do you have spare time on your hands? If so, Enable Me would love to hear from you.

Uniquely led by people with a variety of disabilities, both physical and hidden, Enable Me delivers educational disability awareness workshops and training sessions designed to promote inclusion and equality to small groups within schools, colleges and workplaces.

Enable Me is looking to expand its team and invites flexible and reliable disabled people with good inter-personal skills who would be willing to share their personal experiences to get in touch.

Funding volunteer – Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur

Home-Start is a voluntary organisation in which volunteers offer regular support, friendship and practical help to young families under stress in their own homes helping to prevent family crisis and breakdown.

It is looking for a volunteer to lead a team of staff and trustees in preparing funding bids for existing and new sources of funding.

You will need to be computer literate and able to do research on the internet and with local organisations to find new sources of funding.

Experience in the business world would be beneficial.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk