VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Join the local army of volunteers

Approximately 14.2 million people in the UK volunteer regularly every month, and in and around Littlehampton there is a large army of volunteers giving up some of their time to contribute to and strengthen the local community.

Could you join in and help to make a difference? Look on www.do-it.org for more ways to get involved.

-

Reading buddies – Arundel C of E School

Arundel C of E School would greatly appreciate help from adults from the local community, able to come into school and help children with reading.

Adult volunteer reading buddies will be paired with children at the school, and work with them to develop their reading.

The children read aloud and their reading buddy can help them relate to new words or concepts, instilling a love of books which is hoped will stay with the children throughout their lives.

Time commitment to carry out this valuable task can be negotiable.

-

Walk leader – Walk this Way... South Downs Women’s Walking Group

Walk this Way... is a group of like-minded women who chat, laugh and share interests as part of a friendly and supportive group while walking in the beautiful South Downs National Park and coastal areas near Arundel.

They currently have walks on Tuesday mornings, meeting up at various locations on the South Downs and coastal areas nearby.

They would like to offer walks on other days of the week and so are looking for a new walk leader(s) to lead regular walks on a Friday and/or Sunday as part of the programme.

This can be weekly, fortnightly or just once a month.

-

Area board member – Young Enterprise Arun and Chichester

For more than 50 years Young Enterprise has been building a connected world of young people, business volunteers and educators, inspiring each other to succeed through enterprise.

Programmes start with ‘Ourselves’ for primary school pupils as young as four, taking students on an engaging story-based journey exploring the world of work, saving, earning, decision making and teamwork.

They culminate in Young Enterprise’s flagship company programme which enables 30,000 15 to 19-year-olds to run their own real companies for a year with help from business mentors.

They are looking for a new treasurer and a new secretary as well as volunteers with marketing and fundraising experience/backgrounds.

-

Breakfast club helper – Launch Pad Breakfast Club & Walking Bus

Launch Pad is a free breakfast club that runs before school every day during term-time.

Children who attend get a healthy nutritious breakfast plus opportunities for games or craft sessions before cleaning their teeth and joining the walking bus to school.

More volunteers are needed to assist the launch pad team in giving up to 40 children a healthy and nutritious start to the day.

Tasks would include: preparing fruit, setting the tables, helping the children to make informed choices, joining in with craft activities, clearing away and encouraging children to brush their teeth.

Help is required from 7.30am until 9am, term-time only.

• For more information on any of the above roles, please call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220, or visit www.do-it.org. For bite-sized volunteering of ten days or less please visit skillshare-westsussex.org.uk

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.