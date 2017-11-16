VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Find your perfect volunteer role

If you have been thinking about volunteering but are not sure what you would like to do or where, Volunteer Now! wants to help you find your perfect role.

Here are some of the opportunities that are available, and there are lots more at www.do-it.org.

-

Garden buddy – Leonard Cheshire Disability

Leonard Cheshire Disability provides services in support of disabled people in the widest context: care at home; supported living; domiciliary support; day services; rehabilitation and respite care.

St Bridget’s is home to 38 people with disabilities all of whom have different interests, likes and dislikes – in other words, they are all individual.

A couple of the residents would like to participate in keeping the garden of their bungalows in good order.

This would include weeding, pruning and planting so some knowledge of ‘what, how and when’ required.

Are you the active person to assist with this adventure?

-

Support volunteer – Ferring Country Centre

Ferring Country Centre (FCC) is looking for volunteers to support clients and customers with learning and physical disabilities, as well as the running of the centre itself.

Departments where volunteers can help include: riding therapy unit, cafe, small animal farm, administration and fundraising.

FCC recognises the value provided by volunteers and aims to ensure their work is enjoyable and rewarding; volunteers can make a significant contribution to the work of the centre.

FCC welcomes applications from persons who are willing and have the skills to help to support and develop FCC’s customers to their full potential.

Volunteers do not need specific experience in social care, but must be committed to FCC’s customer group and help with their development and work-based training.

-

Learning support volunteer – Aspire Sussex Ltd

Aspire Sussex Limited is a charity which provides adult and community education in and beyond West Sussex.

Volunteering with Aspire provides an opportunity to meet and work with a diverse group of people in a fun environment, while at the same time supporting someone on their learning journey to achieve their goals.

They have various volunteering opportunities within their employability skills and community learning faculties; the length of volunteer placements will depend on the length of the courses requiring support.

As a volunteer, you will support students, either individually or in small groups, who want to improve their skills for work, for everyday life or to help their children at school.

-

Volunteer – Littlehampton Child Contact Centre

Can you spare one Saturday morning a month? Volunteers are needed to join the Littlehampton Child Contact Centre team.

The centre is a safe, friendly place where children of separated families can spend time with their non-resident parent.

They meet between 9.30am and 12.30pm at Littlehampton Baptist Church Hall on the first and third Saturday of each month.

Applications are sought from both men and women; two references and a DBS will be required.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk