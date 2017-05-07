VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Find a role that you will love

You might think that volunteering is not for you, but at Volunteer Now! we think there is a volunteer role for everyone, no matter what your skills, interests or availability are.

To find a volunteer role that you will love, have a look at the opportunities below, or find more at www.do-it.org.

-

Community fundraising champion – Wadars

Wadars works towards the rescue and rehabilitation of wildlife, and the rescue and re-homing of domestic animals.

As a fundraising champion you will work mainly in your own community and will have the huge satisfaction of organising events and co-ordinating other volunteers with the full support of the fundraising co-ordinator and other champions.

It is also a great opportunity to get out and about and meet lots of people.

You will be able to chat to them and raise awareness of what Wadars do and you can go home knowing that you have made a real difference.

-

Admin support for podiatry, Littlehampton Health Centre – Sussex Community NHS Trust

Sussex Community NHS Trust is the specialist provider of community health and care services to the people of West Sussex and Brighton & Hove; every day their expert teams provide medical, nursing and therapeutic care to more than 8,000 people.

It is looking for someone to help the podiatry team at Littlehampton Health Centre with some admin support.

This will include: filing, photocopying, folder preparation, filing patient notes away and pulling files for booked clinics.

You will be a good communicator who is organised and reliable, ideally with some admin experience.

-

Volunteer member – Littlehampton and District Lions Club

The aim of the Littlehampton and District Lions Club is to help people of all ages who are less fortunate than themselves through a wide variety of fundraising events and some hands-on projects.

The club needs to recruit some new members to bolster its membership.

Members would be required to assist at local fundraising events throughout the year such as; fetes, carnivals and Christmas collections and so on.

No experience is required, you just need to have a caring nature and a good sense of humour.

Club meetings take place at The Dragon in Rustington on the first Wednesday of each month (meetings start at 8pm) but other events can take place at any time throughout the year.

-

Drivers and trustees – Arun Co-Ordinated Community Transport

Arun Co-ordinated Community Transport provides easy, affordable transport to people who are unable to use public transport by means of minibuses, a dial-a-ride service and a social car scheme.

It is looking for drivers to drive their own cars, the dial-a-ride car or their minibus.

You must have a clean driving license and be flexible and outgoing.

The charity is also looking for more trustees to enable it to move forward due to an increase in bookings for the services.

No particular skills are required for this role, but someone who has good ideas in fundraising would be a help.

• For more information on any of the above roles, please call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220, or visit www.do-it.org. For bite-sized volunteering of ten days or less please visit skillshare-westsussex.org.uk

