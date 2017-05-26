VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Different roles to suit all interests

There are so many different volunteer roles available that you’re bound to find one that fits in with your interests and the things you enjoy doing.

Have a look at the opportunities below or find more at www.do-it.org.

-

Reading buddies – Arundel C of E School

Arundel C of E School would greatly appreciate help from adults from the local community, able to come into school and help children with reading.

Adult volunteer reading buddies will be paired with children at the school and work with them to develop their reading.

The children read aloud and their reading buddy can help them relate to new words or concepts, instilling a love of books which is hoped will stay with the children throughout their lives.

Time commitment to carry out this valuable task can be negotiable.

-

Social fundraiser – Guide Dogs

The Guide Dogs charity provides guide dogs and rehabilitation services for blind and partially sighted people to enable them to make the best use of their mobility.

This role can be as exciting as you want to make it!

Primarily you will be assisting the local fundraising team in promoting and taking part in a variety of activities to raise money for Guide Dogs.

If you are particularly enthusiastic and want to organise your own stand-alone or challenge events to raise money, they are happy to help support this.

Tasks might include: street collections on flag days (holding a money bucket and talking to the public), helping on information and merchandise stalls at local events, and taking collection boxes or envelopes to local businesses.

-

Walk leader – Healthy Walks in Arun/Freedom Leisure

Volunteers are required to become walk leaders for the Healthy Walks in Arun Programme and to support walkers to receive the physical and social benefits of walking.

They are looking to expand the walks programme to include outlying villages within the Arun area and slower/shorter walks for the less mobile.

Commitment could be as little as one hour per week/month.

Volunteers would be required to attend volunteer walk leader training for a day to teach you how to lead a safe and enjoyable walking session for all ages and abilities, promote health benefits, identify potential risks and hazards on your walk, and to help tailor health walking to meet individual needs.

-

Help running IT club/silver surfers’ group – Angmering Community Centre Association

After the success of their Windows 7 training courses and drop-in sessions for people with specific problems on their laptops, the Angmering Community Centre Association is aiming to move its sessions on.

Volunteers with a knowledge of smart phones and tablets are particularly needed for the drop-in sessions.

In addition they are about to run short courses to help people new to Windows 10 on their laptops and would welcome a volunteer able to run such courses.

• For more information on any of the above roles, please call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220, or visit www.do-it.org. For bite-sized volunteering of ten days or less please visit skillshare-westsussex.org.uk

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.