VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Could your skills or experiences help?

The skills and experiences that you already have could make a massive difference to a charity or community group near you.

Here are just some of the ways you could help – find lots more at www.do-it.org.

-

Volunteer fundraiser – Safe in Sussex (Worthing Women’s Aid)

Safe in Sussex (Worthing Women’s Aid) provides refuge accommodation for women and their children fleeing domestic abuse.

Refuge workers provide both practical and emotional support to women, and children’s workers deliver one-to-one sessions to the children in refuge.

They facilitate the Freedom Programme in the various locations in the community for women who are in or have been in an abusive relationship.

It provides support and aims to empower women throughout a better understanding of domestic violence, helping them recognise potential future abuses and abusers.

They are seeking an enthusiastic volunteer fundraiser to organise community fundraising events, working alongside the fundraising and marketing manager or independently.

-

Workshop presenter – Enable Me Project

Enable Me works in the local area to raise disability awareness in the community and in the workplace, to help improve the lives of disabled people and to provide opportunities for disabled people to fulfil their potential.

They are looking for new volunteers to join them – do you have some free time on your hands?

They need passionate, enthusiastic people with a willingness to learn to work as part of a small team in delivering disability awareness workshops in schools and workplaces.

If you have an inspirational story to tell and would feel comfortable working with children and presenting in a group setting then please get in touch.

-

Volunteer/trustee – Littlehampton Shopmobility

Littlehampton Shopmobility is looking for some more volunteers to join its board of trustees.

If you would also like to volunteer to work in the shop on occasional Saturday mornings and occasional cover it would be appreciated, but this is not mandatory and training would be given.

If you would like to work with or without manager/general assistant with occasional fundraising, this would also be appreciated – e.g. form filling to apply for funding and so on.

If preferred, trustees can just come along to the meetings (with a vote of course) and contribute to meeting with their ideas.

-

Curriculum support – Arundel C of E School

Adults are needed with special knowledge of topics the school uses in lessons to bring learning alive.

Volunteers will be assigned a teacher/class exploring a particular topic and together they will tailor the volunteer opportunity; approximately an hour a week.

You must have a warm personality, with the ability to engage small children in conversation, good listening skills, the ability to work closely with teachers/teaching assistants and the head teacher, a good sense of humour, a good understanding of the ethos of the school and be reliable.

You must be over 18 for this role.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk