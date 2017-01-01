VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Charity shop special

Many charities and local organisations rely on the funds raised through their shops to provide the support and services that make such a difference to peoples’ lives.

They’re always looking for more volunteers, and it’s a great chance to get new experiences, meet new people and have fun.

-

Shop assistant (Rustington and Littlehampton) – Link to Hope

Link to Hope is a Christian charity based in Worthing, established since 1991, who rebuild lives and communities in Eastern Europe through social care and education projects. They are looking for volunteers to work as part of a warm welcoming team in their shops in Rustington and Littlehampton. There are a number of roles within the shop, so whether you have budding creative skills for displaying and making up outfits, or have a passion for books, music or china, preparing and merchandising all types of stock as well as serving and talking to customers, it all goes towards their overall goals of raising funds. They would love you to come and join the team and give them a hand.

-

Volunteer shop assistant (Arundel) – Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice

Chestnut Tree House is the children’s hospice for East and West Sussex and South East Hampshire and cares for 300 children and young adults from 0-19 years of age with progressive life-shortening conditions. Their vibrant shop in Arundel is looking for volunteers to join the team. Volunteering at a charity shop is very rewarding; you will be part of a team, will learn new skills and find an outlet for your creative flair or your passion for fashion! There are many roles that may suit you: customer service, shop display, sorting and prepping stock, serving at the till, administration, cleaning and so on. If you are an avid book worm or like to dabble in antiques and collectibles, they would love to utilise your skills! And whilst you have fun you are also helping to raise vital funds for a worthwhile cause.

-

Shop assistant (The Square, Barnham) – St Wilfrid’s Hospice

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is much more than a building; they provide tailored end of life care both in the community and at the Hospice, supporting patients living with a terminal illness, and their family and friends. All of the vital services are provided free of charge, thanks to the generous support of fundraisers and donors. Only 13 per cent of running costs are currently met by the NHS and they rely on the community to fund the remainder, which equates to just over £7million each year. They are looking for volunteers to work as a Shop Assistant at their shop in Barnham. The role involves engaging with customers, through offering help and assistance, and operation of the till. It may also involve sorting of donations and creating window and shop displays. This role would suit anyone who enjoys working with others in a busy and friendly environment. No retail experience is necessary as training will be provided.

-

Help in the charity shop – Leonard Cheshire Disability

Leonard Cheshire Disability provides services in support of disabled people in the widest context: care at home, supported living, domiciliary support, day services, rehabilitation and respite care. The shop is a small scale venture, in the gardens of St Bridget’s, Rustington, that helps to raise funds for the home. The role includes a variety of tasks – serving customers, sorting donations, keeping the shop tidy and clean and tallying the daily takings – so there are always things to do. Commitment to a regular time every week is important together with the ability to welcome and interact with customers.

• For more information on any of the above roles, please call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220, or visit www.do-it.org. For bite-sized volunteering of ten days or less please visit skillshare-westsussex.org.uk

