TIM LOUGHTON: Make sure police have all the help possible

It was good to catch up with the local police last week when I went out on patrol across Adur with one of our sergeants and a PCSO.

This is always a good way to see where the latest ‘hotspots’ are and sound out officers about the state of local policing, particularly given the current pressures on funding.

As usual when I go out on patrol not much happens and I am always told I should have been there the previous Friday when it all kicked off.

The main focus this time was on some fairly low level drug abuse by some fairly hapless teenagers whose activities were fairly obvious well down wind.

I am concerned though about the continued spate of vandalism in Lancing where recently ten beach huts were badly damaged, although I am told that the powers-that-be at the parish council are keen to keep this out of the news.

I am not sure that this is the right way to encourage local residents to report crimes and make sure that the police have all the tools and information to bring perpetrators to book.

Our police do an excellent job locally, and we are fortunate to live in a low crime area, but they need to be given all the help and respect possible.

Last Thursday I was delighted to join Ropetackle Trust chairman Martin Allen and other speakers at the launch of the new Ropetackle Business Friends scheme.

Ropetackle has been a tremendous success and is certainly one of the best arts venues on the Sussex coast punching well above its weight.

When I chaired the charity which first envisaged the centre from 2001 when SEEDA took on the derelict site we looked at a combined arts, business and education centre.

Certainly Ropetackle now offers a very varied and well supported arts programme and is increasingly forging links with schools and health programmes.

There are surely considerable opportunities for local businesses to take advantage of such a quality venue for training and conference purposes, or entertaining clients to a good night out, and that is what the new scheme now provides – so do get in touch.

You can see the exciting things on offer at Ropetackle at www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk

