TIM LOUGHTON: Great to see kids getting involved in sport

It is hard to believe that the summer is almost over and it is back to school and back to Parliament next week.

And what an action packed summer it has been but also an opportunity for a bit of a ‘recharge’ after an exceptionally action-packed past few months on the political scene.

Tim Loughton

For those like me suffering from Olympic withdrawal symptoms there was the opportunity to prolong the memory by participating in one of the network of ‘I am Team GB’ events held around the country on Saturday to promote greater sport take-up by everyone.

I joined Shaun Brown and his boxing academy now based permanently at the Lancing Manor Impulse Leisure Centre having moved out of the old cannabis café site in the village which is at last being redeveloped after its chequered history.

It was great to see kids of all ages, including girls, taking up this sport and really applying themselves, and well done to Shaun for giving up so much of his own time and resources to make it possible.

Sport ticks so many of the boxes beyond just physical fitness for young people including encouraging teamwork and discipline.

I hope that the Olympic legacy really filters through to more people taking up a sport for them from an early age and we really must make sure that the upcoming Paralympics really boosts the opportunities for those with disabilities too.

The summer is also a good opportunity to catch up with the local farmers who are never short of things to say and this time we met for a hearty farmhouse breakfast at Coombes with the implications of Brexit at the top of the agenda.

It was encouraging therefore to see the Government’s announcement that all the EU agricultural subsidies would be recycled to support our farmers at least up until 2020. After that we can then decide how best to use those substantial funds to promote British farming priorities in the best interests of British consumers, British farmers and the British countryside.

Peter Bottomley and I have obviously been concerned about the rumours and misinformation circulating about the status of the A27 improvement plans.

I have now met the organisers of the new group responsible who have been invited to the next meeting of the cross-party A27 Working Group, and we will be organising a public meeting of our own with Highways England to make sure everyone is in the picture without being intimidated by some of the more extreme scare stories circulating. Further details soon.

• If you would like to get in touch with me, please write to me at the House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA, or email me at loughtont@parliament.uk

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.