TIM LOUGHTON: All aboard the Hogwarts Express

I have now become an award winning columnist. Not for what is produced by my pen, alas, but rather what is produced from my garden.

After years of handing out the trophies and admiring huge onions and spectacular dahlias at the Shoreham Horticultural Show (other good local horticultural societies are also available) I took the plunge myself.

I tentatively turned up with a trug full of random vegetables and fruit cropped from my garden early that morning and with a bit of help from obliging competitors entered six different categories.

Beginner’s luck I ended up with a novice first for my runner beans, apples and pear and walnut chutney and a second for my selection of three plates of different fruits.

It is a very competitive show and the experienced entrants put my modest offerings to shame but I think I have the bug now and am going into serious training for the autumn show no longer a novice.

Every time I have been to the West Sussex Scout and Guides International Camp at the South of England Show it rains.

This year was no exception but it really rained and, like any good former Cub and Scout, I went prepared in bots, Barbour and hat, unlike the Worthing mayor and mayoress and youth mayor and deputy who all got soaked!

The precipitation did not dull the spirits of the 3,500 young people enjoying a week of Hogwarts themed fun however, with representatives from 16 overseas countries too.

There were over 500 Scouts and Guides aged ten upwards there from Adur alone all having a fantastic time with just about every activity going.

A lot of effort had gone into a replica of the Hogwarts Express and Platform 9¾ at Kings Cross and we couldn’t resist a go despite the monsoon.

It was a lot drier opening the Lancing Art Exhibition at the Lancing Methodist Church last Friday which runs until tomorrow afternoon and there are plenty of bargains, including some inevitable renditions of Moby Dig.

Again the Lancing Art Club have displayed what talent they have on offer amongst their members.

Last week I gave the wrong date for the public meeting I am holding about the New Monks Farm development and the A27 proposals.

It will be on Thursday, September 14, 7pm at Lancing Parish Hall.

All local residents welcome and in the meantime my survey on the New Monks Farm plan is live on my website – www.timloughton.com/campaigns/new-monks-farm-development

Don’t forget this Saturday’s street surgery will be at Lancing Queensway from 10am to midday, and then at Sainsbury’s Lyons Farm from 12.15pm.

• If you would like to get in touch with me, please write to me at the House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA, or email me at loughtont@parliament.uk

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.