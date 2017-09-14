ST BARNABAS: Take part in the Will Writing Appeal and leave a gift to St Barnabas House

In October we are holding our annual Will Writing Appeal when a number of local solicitors will be offering appointments in return for a donation to St Barnabas House.

Writing a will is the only way of making sure that those you care about are provided for after your death. If you die without a will, a court will appoint administrators to deal with the distribution of everything you own.

The cost of all of the care provided by St Barnabas House amounts to more than £6million every year. Patients are not charged for their care and we receive limited statutory funding.

Gifts in wills are extremely important to us. The care of one in four of our patients is funded by gifts in wills, so your support could make a big difference.

If you would like to take part in our Will Writing Appeal, bookings need to be made directly with your chosen solicitor during October 2017.

When you book your appointment, please quote St Barnabas House Will Writing Appeal. You will need to make your donation at your first appointment, which you can do by cheque (made payable to St Barnabas House) or by providing us your debit/credit card details. Your solicitor will forward your payment onto us.

You can find out more about our Will Writing Appeal and see a full list of solicitors taking part across the Arun, Adur, Worthing and Horsham areas by visiting www.stbh.org.uk/willwritingappeal

For more information, please call 01903 706351 or email: wills@stbh.org.uk

• Hospice Care Week is October 9 to 15, not this week, as stated in the headline of last week’s column

