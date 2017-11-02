ST BARNABAS: Southern Water pledges £10,000 grant to transform pond into tranquil haven

Those of you who have visited St Barnabas House are probably aware that in the midst of the hospice grounds we have a pond, designed as a place for patients and families to relax and enjoy the wildlife.

Unfortunately the pond has become somewhat overgrown and difficult to manage in recent times due to problems with accessibility.

I am very pleased to say that we have partnered with local water company Southern Water, who has pledged £10,000 in order to help us restore the pond to its former glories.

The grant will fund a year-long project to renovate the pond, making it more accessible for patients and families. The plans will transform the area into a tranquil place for the hospice and a haven for wildlife.

Wellbeing is an important part of the hospice care we provide, and once the project has been completed the area will be a wonderful space for people to relax and spend quality time together.

As well as raising funds to support us, Southern Water employees will lend their time and skills by volunteering to help the project.

Work will begin on the pond this autumn and is due for completion within the year.

I would like to say a big thank you to Southern Water for supporting us.

Corporate partnerships with local businesses such as Southern Water play an important role in raising awareness of our services and maintaining close ties with the local community.

If you think your local business could support St Barnabas House, please visit www.stbh.org.uk/fundraising or contact our fundraising team on 01903 254777 or email fundraising@stbh.org.uk for more information.