ST BARNABAS: Networking lunch helps build closer ties with businesses

Recently we held a networking event at Ricardo in Shoreham, attended by a number of local businesses and public figures.

The purpose of the event was to enable us to build closer ties with local businesses who could potentially support us by fundraising, volunteering, or simply by opening their contacts books for us. It also provided the opportunity to inform the audience of the hospice’s pioneering directing and strategy.

Andy de Vries, of Ricardo, welcomed guests by doing a short presentation on the interesting history of the company, which has achieved some remarkable feats in engineering throughout its 102-year history.

I would like to thank Ricardo for providing such a fantastic venue for the event, and laying on a delicious lunch for our guests. Their continued support is greatly appreciated.

Our dementia lead nurse, Aurora Leighton, then spoke about our disease specific services and her role in ensuring St Barnabas House is dementia-friendly and able to better support people with dementia.

It was a pleasure to see our patron and MP for Worthing West Sir Peter Bottomley, chairman of Adur District Council Peter Metcalfe, mayor of Worthing Alex Harman, and future High Sheriff of West Sussex Mrs Caroline Nicholls all in attendance, amongst many others.

There were approximately 50 guests in total including a good selection of local businesses who have previously supported us or are keen to do so in the future, as well as some of the charity’s trustees and patrons.

The event drew to a close with a word from Derwyn Jones, our chairman of trustees, who encouraged guests to get involved with the charity in any way they can.