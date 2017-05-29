ST BARNABAS: Mobile unit brings information about services right into the heart of all our communities

I had the pleasure of visiting our Hospice Outreach Project on its recent trip to Littlehampton on Thursday, May 11.

Our Hospice Outreach Project (or ‘HOP’ as it is affectionately known) is a mobile vehicle unit that visits various locations in the Adur, Arun, Henfield and Worthing areas.

It has been operating for three years now, bringing information about our services right into the heart of the community.

The specialist staff on the HOP work closely with community teams and local support networks to offer advice in areas of symptom management, emotional, spiritual, psychological and bereavement support for patients, their families and significant others.

I found it was a very interesting day as I had a number of insightful conversations with members of the public.

Most approached us with concerns or queries that we were able to help them with.

Each month the HOP has a different theme, often focusing on a particular illness.

The theme for May is ‘Dying Matters’, coinciding with Dying Matters Week.

Throughout the month the HOP has been accompanied by our ‘Before I die’ board; the team encouraging people to write onto the board the things they would like to do before they die.

One person who has written on the board is the former mayor of Worthing, Sean McDonald, who wrote that he would like to visit Antarctica!

If you would like to find out more information about our Hospice Outreach Project or see the full lists of locations for the remainder of May and June, please visit www.stbh.org.uk/outreach.

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.