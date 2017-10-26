ST BARNABAS: Hold your Big Get Together this autumn

With Hallowe’en and bonfire night just around the corner and Christmas only a couple of months away, there’s still time to get involved in The Big Get Together to raise money for St Barnabas House this year.
The Big Get Together is a great opportunity to get together with family or friends to remember or celebrate the life of a loved one who may have been cared for by St Barnabas House.
You could hold your event at a specific time of year, such as Hallowe’en, Christmas, New Year or Easter) or, if your Big Get Together is to remember a loved one, you can choose a date that is more memorable to you.
Of course, you don’t have to hold a festive-themed event; you could take inspiration from TV and hold a Great British Bake Off themed get together, host a cocktails and canapés evening or dinner party and ask invitees to make a donation, or simply invite friends round for afternoon tea.
The money raised through The Big Get Together will make a big difference, helping to provide vital hospice care services in your local community.
At St Barnabas House it costs more than £6million a year to provide all of our care services, both at the hospice and out in the community, and only a small percentage of those costs are covered by statutory funding.
You can sign up to hold your own Big Get Together this autumn by visiting www.thebiggettogether.org.uk/hospice/stb or calling our fundraising team on 01903 254777 for more details.
Thank you for your support.
