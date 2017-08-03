ST BARNABAS: Harley Davidson owners provide patients with special memories

Thursday, July 20, was a really special day at St Barnabas House as we were joined by the Hogsback Chapter, a Harley Davidson owners group who visited the hospice for the fourth year running.

Some of the patients using the Day Hospice were able to go for a ride out and about around Worthing, feeling the freedom of riding a motorcycle and having an experience which I am sure they will treasure.

It is really important for our patients to enjoy life in the same way that they did before they were diagnosed with a life-limiting illness.

We ask people not ‘what is the matter with you?’ but ‘what matters to you?’ and days like this really matter to them.

Many of our patients have ridden motorcycles before and a couple I spoke to said they remembered the 1960s and the Mods and Lambrettas, and a couple of them were Rockers too on their big motorcycles.

I myself was a motorcyclist many years ago.

At the age of 17 I passed my motorcycling test and I rode about eight or nine bikes until I stopped when I was about 25.

Riding a motorcycle gives you a real sense of freedom.

I am sure the trip will have made a world of difference to our Day Hospice patients and gave them some really special memories of the day.

I would like to say a huge thank you to the Hogsback Chapter who made such a special day for the patients and the hospice possible.

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.