ST BARNABAS: Family services visitors needed to help with emotional and bereavement support

In my column last week I wrote about the bereavement services provided by our family services team for the friends and relatives of the patients we care for, both at the hospice and in the local community.

As part of our bereavement support we have a team of family services visitors.

These visitors are volunteers who provide emotional and bereavement support to patients, their families and carers.

They also provide support at bereavement events and meet individually with patients, family members and those who have been bereaved.

Our family services team are currently recruiting for more family services visitors.

Requirements for the role include good listening skills, compassion, self-awareness and the ability to reflect.

All volunteers are given full initial training, provided free of charge, and will have ongoing supervision, support and training.

This includes a loss and bereavement course that will take place every Thursday morning for 12 weeks between April 20 and July 6.

Some of our current family services visitors have described how rewarding the role can be as they help bereaved families back onto their feet again at such an incredibly sad time in their lives.

If you would be interested in becoming a volunteer family services visitor we would love to hear from you.

For an application form or to find out more about the role of family services visitors, please contact voluntary services on 01903 706315 or email: volunteers@stbh.org.uk.

The closing date for applications is Friday, March 17.

