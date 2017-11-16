ST BARNABAS: CQC report on the state of hospice services

You may have read the recent report by the Care Quality Commission: ‘The state of hospice services in England 2014-2017’.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is the independent regulator of health and adult social care in England.

It ensures health and social care services provide people with safe, effective, compassionate and high-quality care.

The report, published by the CQC during Hospice Care Week, commended hospice care services across the country.

It revealed that hospice care makes up the highest percentage of care services rated as ‘Outstanding’.

Of all the hospices services across the country, 25 per cent were rated as ‘Outstanding’ with a further 70 per cent rated as ‘Good’.

I am delighted to say that St Barnabas House is one of the services within the 25 per cent rated as ‘Outstanding’ when our last CQC inspection took place last spring.

The report went on to describe it as a remarkable achievement which we should all be proud of.

It explained how hospices are inspiring “a positive culture that is focused on providing person-centred care – treating people as people and not just as the recipients of care.”

It also highlighted the “passion and enthusiasm of hospices to transform people’s lives” and ensure that “those in their final days and their families experience compassionate, respectful care.”

I am very proud to represent an organisation which always strives to reach an outstanding level of compassion and endeavours to meet the spiritual and emotional needs of individuals and their carers.

You can read the full report at www.stbh.org.uk/cqc-report-2017