ST BARNABAS: Celebrating the tireless efforts of all our fantastic volunteers throughout June

Today is the start of Volunteers Week, a national awareness week to thank volunteers for the contribution they make to society.

We have lots of dedicated volunteers who help to keep St Barnabas House running, without whom we simply would not be able to provide the high-quality care service that we do.

There are many volunteer who help out with various jobs at the hospice, including on the ward, as gardeners, as drivers and in administration roles across various different departments.

As well as the volunteers who help us at the hospice, we also have 280 dedicated volunteers who help in our charity shops in addition to a further 25 who sort stock and do admin roles in our Retail Distribution Centre.

Then there are the fantastic volunteers who help at our fundraising events.

During 2016 they gave us 4,321.25 hours of their time at 164 different fundraising events – a quite phenomenal commitment.

In recognition and celebration of the difference our volunteers make, we are holding a number of thank-you events during June.

Volunteers will hear updates from staff and trustees, who are of course volunteers themselves, and some will be presented with long-service badges.

I would like to conclude by saying a big thank you to our volunteers who continue to generously support us.

If you have been inspired to volunteer for St Barnabas House yourself, you can find out more at www.stbh.org.uk/volunteering.

Alternatively call 01903 706315 if you are interested in volunteering at the hospice or in one of our shops, or 01903 706326 to find out more about helping at a fundraising event.

