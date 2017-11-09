ST BARNABAS: Celebrate the lives of your loved ones this Christmas with Light Up a Life appeal

On Monday, December 11, our annual Light Up a Life remembrance services will take place at Worthing Assembly Hall.

There will be two services, one at 4.30pm and another at 7pm.

I would like to invite you to join us as we gather with other members of the local community this Christmas to celebrate the lives and reflect on the memories and special moments we have spent with our loves ones.

Everyone who attends either of our Light Up a Life services will receive a votive candle which can be lit at home in memory of a loved one.

This year a memory wall will also be on display at both services, and you are very welcome to bring along photos and write your thoughts and memories on the wall.

Every dedication we receive for a family member or friend will be included in a commemorative programme that is the Order of Service.

I hope to see many of you this year’s services.

Places are limited, so please do let us know as soon as possible if you would like to join us.

If you are unable to make either service, you can still take part in Light Up a Life.

We can send you an Order of Service and you can pick up a votive candle from any of our St Barnabas House shops to light at home.

You can also donate to our online Light Up a Life appeal by lighting a virtual candle.

Visit www.stbh.org.uk/lightupalife to find out more.

If you have any questions about our Light Up a Life appeal or remembrance services, please call 01903 706329 or email: james.millen@stbh.org.uk