HEALTH AND CARE: Making a difference in health and care

Today is the start of National Volunteers’ Week, an annual week-long celebration of the contribution made by millions of volunteers across the UK, and Healthwatch West Sussex wants to say thank you this week to everyone that volunteers locally.

Healthwatch West Sussex is your local independent watchdog for health and social care services and is strongly supported by volunteers.

We make sure you have a say in important health and social care decisions and find out where care is working well and where it could be improved.

We record what you tell us and share this anonymously with the people who make decisions about our health and care services.

This week we want to say a massive thank you to everyone that volunteers, the time that they dedicate and the work they help us with as it is so important and we couldn’t do it without them.

We aim to make health and social care services better for the people who use them. We want to understand the needs, experiences and speak out on behalf of people.

We will listen, take action and make positive changes and volunteers are crucial in the work we do.

Volunteers are vital to us being able to fulfil our core mission of influencing the quality of local health and social care services across West Sussex.

Did you know you could volunteer for Healthwatch West Sussex?

You could be part of something that makes a difference, learn new skills and build on ones you have and make yourself more employable all by volunteering with us.

There are many ways that you can be involved and help make a real difference.

You can help by telling family, friends and your local community who Healthwatch West Sussex is and about the work we do, by listening to people’s experiences at events, or maybe you want to sign up to visit hospitals or care homes?

Whatever your availability, interest and experience in health and care we make sure our volunteering opportunities are as accessible and flexible as possible.

Find out more and tell us about your local health and social care experiences – good and bad – at www.healthwatchwestsussex.co.uk or get in touch with us at 0300 012 0122 or helpdesk@healthwatchwestsussex.co.uk

Your story could start the conversation to improve local services.

