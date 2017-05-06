HEALTH AND CARE: Awards recognise excellent patient experience

Health leaders and GP practices in Coastal West Sussex have been declared some of the best in the country when it comes to patient experience.

Teams from St Lawrence Surgery in Worthing and Pulborough Medical Group have been recognised for the excellent services they provide to children, young people, their families and carers through the PACE Setter improvement programme at the UK’s Patient Experience National Awards.

The PACE Setter programme itself won the Strengthening the Foundation PENNA Award from within a strong field of finalists, and NHS Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group was also awarded overall commissioner of the year for its leading work in this area.

The PACE Setter programme has been developed in West Sussex in order to encourage GP surgeries to seek the insights and advice from their younger patients and their families so that, together, they can develop the best possible health care services for their children and young people.

A PACE Setter organisation is known by its younger patients (and their carers and families) to be committed to the provision of well-designed, consistent, co-ordinated, family-friendly patient-centred care.

The recognition for Pulborough Medical Group comes just days after the practice was given an Outstanding rating by health watchdog CQC.

Dr Tim Fooks from Pulborough Medical Group, said: “We are proud of the work we have done with young people in our area and I am very pleased that we have had this opportunity to show-case our activities with others. The PENNA ceremony was a great event and I would like to thank everyone who supported us to be part of it.”

Pulborough Medical Group’s innovative project to support their receptionists to recognise which children should be seen urgently by the GPs received the Runner-Up award in the Patient Insight for Improvement Category.

St Lawrence Surgery in Worthing, also rated Outstanding by the CQC, was recognised for improving the experience of their children and parents/carers with additional needs through innovative ways such as introducing a medical passport outlining individual needs of the children and also improving the overall experience at the surgery.

Jo Wadey, practice manager at St Lawrence, said: “We are thrilled with this award as it was an entirely joint project between patients, doctors and staff. We believe it’s made a real difference to our families and it’s wonderful for the staff and our children’s support group to be recognised for this’

Katie Armstrong, chief clinical officer of Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group, added: “These awards really do recognise the best in the country in the delivery of outstanding patient experience in the health and social care industry, so St Lawrence Surgery and Pulborough Medical Group should both be really very proud as should all our teams within the CCG.

“This really is a tremendous achievement and illustrates our commitment to work tirelessly to ensure that every patient, every day has the best possible experience .”

-

PACE Setter winners included:

• Commissioner of the Year (Coastal West Sussex CCG) – Winner

• Strengthening the Foundation Category (CWS CCG – CYP Commissioning Team The PACE Setter Award) – Winner

• Primary Care Provider of the Year (St Lawrence Surgery, Worthing) – Winner

• Patient Insight for Improvement – Family & Friends Test (Pulborough Medical Group) – Runner-Up

• Staff Engagement/improving Staff experience (Pulborough Medical Group) – Finalist

• Personalisation of Care (St Lawrence Surgery) – Finalist

• Environment of Care (St Lawrence Surgery) – Finalist

• Communicating effectively with patients and families (Leacroft Medical Practice, Crawley CCG) – Finalist

The PACE Setter Award is a new improvement programme for GP practices providing primary care services to children, young people, their families and carers. It is the Primary and Community Care Quality Mark for Children and Young People’s NHS Services.

It has been designed by those working within the primary and community care sector and has been adopted into the work programme of the South East Coast Strategic Clinical Network (SEC SCN) for Children and Young People.

It is a voluntary but formal system for recognising, celebrating, promoting and sharing excellence in the provision of health services to Children and Young People (CYP).

-

Why is it called PACE Setter?

PACE Setter refers to the acronym PACE consisting of four elements that provide a clear and standardised structure around which participating organisations are encouraged to review and refresh their services to children and young people.

The four elements are:

• Patient and carer engagement,

• Accessing services,

• Clinical pathways implementation, and

• Education.

The PACE Setter Award is an initiative to award a quality mark to primary care practices that have achieved a set of agreed goals based around a consultation exercise with their young patients and families. We are getting quite excited at some of the ingenious, innovative work and the cost-effective ideas that this project is generating.

