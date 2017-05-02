Olympic champion set to open new Aldi

A gold medal-winning Olympian will be opening the Aldi supermarket.

Located in Manor Retail Park, the store will officially be opened on Thursday, May 11 at 8am by Liam Heath, a British sprint canoeist who won gold and silver medals in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Gold medal-winning Olympian Liam Heath. Picture: Wikimedia Commons/ Ollie Harding

Liam Heath said: “I am really looking forward to opening the store – as an athlete, I know how important it is to have access to fresh, high quality, healthy produce, and the range on offer at Aldi will allow local customers just that.”

The Rustington store has 220 shared car parking spaces and 1,254sqm of retail space.

The new store has created 30 new jobs, and information and applications on all roles at Aldi can be found via aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores.

Aldi Store Manager, Steve Newlyn, said: “The new store in Rustington makes Aldi more accessible to a wider catchment area in West Sussex, meaning more households will benefit from Aldi’s affordable prices, without compromising on quality. The team and I are really looking forward to welcoming customers, Liam Heath and the Rustington Otters on opening day.”

Following its opening, the store, located at Unit 3, Manor Retail Park, Rustington will be open from Monday to Saturday at 8am until 10pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

