Stranded digger adopted by kitesurfers

Olly Lawrence (centre) and other kitesurfers welcome Moby Dig to their ranks. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Named ‘Moby Dig’ by our readers last week, the 80-tonne elevator excavator stranded off the coast of Worthing beach has been taken in by a group of kitesurfers.