Old pound coins – Lidl, Waitrose and M&S won’t accept them from Sunday but Tesco confirm they will

Lidl, Waitrose and Marks and Spencer have all confirmed that the old pound coins will not be accepted in stores as of midnight on Sunday October 15.

However, if you miss the deadline and still have a few old coins in your pocket Tesco has recently announced that it’ll be giving shoppers an additional week to spend in store.

The supermarket now joins the likes Poundland which has also pledged to continue accepting the old coin after it becomes effectively worthless from October 15.

MoneySavingExpert has said that there are some banks and building societies which will accept the old coin after Sunday.

But out of the banks they asked only HSBC, Barclays, Nationwide, RBS, Santander and Lloyds/Bank of Scotland said they would swap the coins only for their own customers.

Asda, Morrisons and Aldi have all also been contacted.