A castle fit for a kid

We all know children’s imaginations mean they can conjure up the most amazing creations and visions in no time at all.

So who better to enrol to develop and design their dream play pad and home of the future? Chad Valley have harnessed the creativity and imagination of children across the country to design the Chad Valley Dream Play Pad – packed full of fun features to entertain kids both big and small.

And it’s likely no surprise that they weren’t too fussed about state of the art kitchens!

When asked what their dream home would look like, a traditional castle came out on top (26 per cent).

The pad’s top features include a swimming pool (40 per cent), cinema (32 per cent), ice cream maker (31 per cent), trampoline (28 per cent), a bouncy castle (25 per cent) and even a slide to whizz inhabitants downstairs (24 per cent). The home would also feature its own tree house (22 per cent), a secret passage way (21 per cent), football pitch (20 per cent), disco (17 per cent), popcorn maker (16 per cent), Bowling alley (15 per cent), vending machine (8 per cent) and a ball pit in the bedroom (7 per cent).

So what could all this cost? Andrew Russell from Strutt & Parker’s National Country House Department, said: “Depending on the size, grounds and location of this castle, its value could be in the region of £30m if it had ten bedrooms and was in the Home Counties.”

He went on to say: “Interestingly, many of the top features that children would like to see in their dream home are features that adults want in real life. Whilst not everyone can have a castle, more and more houses being built include swimming pools, cinema rooms, built in trampolines and tree houses. I have seen a number of houses with vast entertainment areas including discos, bowling alleys and even car museums, where parked cars revolve on rotating floor plates.”

So there’s no doubt that people of all ages are capable thinking Big.