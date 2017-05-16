Object of the month: Celebrating Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Frederick Yates’ oil painting ‘A Saturday Afternoon’, at Brighton Museum & Art Gallery, shows Brighton & Hove Albion FC playing at their old Goldstone Ground in Hove (1902 to 1997).

It was painted in the 1953/4 season when, like this year, the team finished a proud second in their division – at that time, though, this was the Third Division (South).

Yates was often compared with his contemporary, Salford artist L.S. Lowry, and in 1954 came second to Lowry in a competition by the Football Association.

The corrugated metal fences, non-covered stands and distinctive blue and white shirts in this painting are likely to evoke many memories for those who spent their Saturday afternoons in this small corner of Hove, cheering the team on.

Brighton Museum’s pop-up Soaring Seagulls display runs until September 3, 2017.

