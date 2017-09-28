New store opens at Shoreham roundabout

A new retail brand, offering fresh groceries and ready meals, will open a branch at a Shoreham roundabout garage tomorrow.

Shell has announced the opening of a new Budgens store at the Saltings Roundabout near to the entrance to Shoreham Beach and opposite Shoreham Airport.

David Moss, Shell UK Retail General Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to launch a Budgens at Shell store in Shoreham.

“The partnership with Budgens enables Shell to sell fresh seasonal food and drinks and caters to the local needs in Shoreham.

“Whether you need to purchase groceries for your dinner tonight or pick up a quick snack, Budgens at Shell will have options for everyone.”

Steven Fox, Managing Director at Booker Group Retail said: “We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with Shell in convenience foods after a highly successful trial.

“The Budgens brand is famous for the quality and freshness of our offer, which we hope will drive more footfall to the Shell forecourts and mean more sales and happier customers.”