New occupier will be sought for Lancing’s Post Office building

The Royal Mail has confirmed it will look for another occupier for its North Road building once the Post Office leaves in October.

Last week, the Post Office announced it would close its Crown Office branch in North Road, Lancing, on Wednesday, October 11.

A new branch will open in Garrett’s Convenience Store, also in North Road, the next day.

Since the announcement, there have been rumours about the future of the current Post Office building in North Road, which is owned by the Royal Mail and is also home to a sorting office.

A spokesman from the Royal Mail today confirmed: “Royal Mail has no current plans to move our delivery operation from the current site.

“As with all our vacant properties, we will be looking for another occupier once the post office vacates the premises.”

A spokesman from the Wetherspoons has also confirmed the pub chain was ‘definitely’ not looking to move into the building.

An application was made by Lancing Parish Council in February to register the current North Road building as an asset of community value.

This would have given the community a stake in the building by allowing residents to bid on it, were it to go up for sale, councillor Lee Cowen explained at the time.

However the application was rejected by Adur District Council on the grounds that – because the Royal Mail is a ‘statutory undertaker’ of the building – it is exempt from listing as an asset of community value.