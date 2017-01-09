New members will keep Lions roaring

The members of Adur East Lions Club are hoping to sign up new recruits.

In the busy run up to Christmas, the group sold Christmas cakes at Southlands Hospital, went round the streets of Southwick with Santa and his sleigh, collected in Shoreham town centre and ran the grotto at Mayberry Garden Centre alongside Brighton Lions Club.

The total raised was around £3,500, which will all be spent on charitable causes, including a trip to Beauty and the Beast for Heronsdale Primary School pupils.

Susan Saunders, the group’s publicity officer, said: “Adur East Lions are always grateful for extra pairs of hands to help with their activities and if you think you might like to help out then you could become a ‘Friend of Lions’.

“You will be kept informed about club activities and can opt in or out according to your circumstances.”

See www.adureastlions.org.uk, www.facebook.com/adureastlionsclub or call 0845 833 7356 for more information.