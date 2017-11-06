New member of the team

Shoreham Port has welcomed Beth Evans-Gay as commercial and operations director.

She will be leading the Port’s Operations Division, working with their established customer base and exploring future opportunities for growth.

Beth comes from a port and logistics background, having spent the previous 13 years within the Associated British Ports group at a number of ports and latterly at the Port of Southampton, as head of port operations.

Alan Motterham, the current commercial and operations director, retires in December, having been at the Port for more than 20 years.

Rodney Lunn, chief executive, said: “We would like to extend a very warm welcome to Beth. We look forward to working with her to continue to improve Shoreham’s offering and are confident she will add considerable value to Shoreham Port.

“Alan Motterham has done an excellent job over the last 20 years expanding the port’s operations and we are delighted Beth will be building on this strong foundation”.

Beth said: “I am really pleased to be joining Shoreham Port and to have the opportunity to build the Port further and continue to provide a first-class service to our customers. Shoreham Port has excellent facilities and the reception I have had so far has been very warm and welcoming. The staff are very enthusiastic and I look forward to working closely with them and meeting all our customers in the coming weeks.”