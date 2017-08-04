New Lions president is welcomed with Mad Hatter’s tea party

Adur East Lions welcomed its new president with a ‘Mad Hatter’s tea party’.

The sun shone as members, friends and family gathered to celebrate the changeover of presidency from past president Rose Carter to new president Claudine Rogers.

Rose said she had thoroughly enjoyed her year and was sure that Claudine would have an equally rewarding and happy year.

Claudine has been a member of Adur East Lions, for only two years but said that she was looking forward to an interesting, fun year, and urged people to come together to serve the community.

Having previously been a Leo (young Lion) in her teenage years, Claudine has lived in Shoreham for more than 10 years and is keen to ensure Adur East Lions goes from strength to strength.

She says raising awareness of who Lions are and what they do will be key to maintaining ties with the community and strengthening the support they can provide.

Claudine said: “We’re not just about raising money or carrying out service functions, we have fun too. The club organises social events, both with other clubs in their area or just with its members.

“I am particularly excited about working with the Co-operative Community Space to help revitalise the vacant Java Junction Cafe in Shoreham.”

Adur East Lions meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the MS Centre in Southwick.

The group covers Fishersgate, Shoreham, and Southwick, running many annual events such as the Buckingham Park Donkey Derby and Classic Car Rally, Santa’s Grotto at Mayberry’s Garden Centre, Marie Curie Collections, Tea and Tinsel events for pensioners, awareness events, and others.

To find out more about the Lions and their activities, visit www.adureastlions.org.uk or www.facebook.com/adureastlionsclub.

