New gym opens in Shoreham

A former car showroom has been reopened in a new guise – as a gym.

What was the Frosts showroom on the north side of Brighton Road in Shoreham is now Tony Stitt Fitness.

Tony Stitt has worked as a personal trainer in Shoreham for many years and is also a former professional American football player.

Tony, who is originally from Los Angeles, said: “The TSF gym is a realisation of a long-held ambition to take my skills to a wider clientele while still maintaining my individual-focused approach.”

See www.tonystittfitness.co.uk

