New flagship office in Worthing now open

Worthing’s largest estate agent Michael Jones and Company has opened the doors of its new flagship office in the town centre.

The facilities are set to transform clients’ experience, while offering a one-stop shop for property services.

The stunning refurbishment of the three-storey building on Chapel Road is complete and the space is now home to the residential sales, lettings, new homes, land and development, commercial and property management teams.

As well as featuring a property showroom, the eye-catching office has a ‘pop in’ coffee shop for clients, two meeting rooms, and training facilities.

Michael Jones and Company recently celebrated their quarter-century anniversary in business, and the new space, which spans over three floors, will ensure they have room to grow over the next 25 years.

Managing director Mike Jones commented: “We are thrilled that all building work is now complete and our teams are fully settled in.

“The move demonstrates our commitment to the Worthing community and the new space is a reflection of our clients’ feedback.

“They told us they wanted to see all our services under one roof, and we listened. We look forward to welcoming new and existing clients and helping them with their property needs.”

To coincide with the opening of the new office, the company launched new branding which is a fresh twist on their previous identity.

The new design reflects the West Sussex sea, sky and South Downs; the environment in which the company is proud to have strong roots.

Louise Head, marketing manager at Michael Jones, said: “We are proud of our new branding, and like us, it’s modern, friendly and has personality. We have added the words ‘& Company’ to the logo, symbolising that we are one, combined company, which values the individuality and expertise of each member of our team.

“We now have more than 50 dedicated employees across six offices, and many have been with us since the very beginning.”

In addition to their Worthing office, Michael Jones and Company has offices in Goring, Broadwater, Findon, Lancing and Rustington.