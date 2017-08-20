New Beefeater Gary’s ‘dream come true’

Have your say

The Tower of London has welcomed a man as a new ‘Beefeater’.

Gary Burridge, who is from Shoreham, joins the Tower of London as a Yeoman Warder (more commonly known as ‘Beefeater’) following32 years of distinguished service in the Royal Navy.

Over the next few months, Yeoman Warder Burridge will learn word-for-word the ‘story’ - the script of the famous Yeoman Warder Tour - before being allowed to lead a tour himself.

He will also become familiar with each of the 21 separate duties that the Yeoman Warders conduct each and every day.

YW Burridge was raised in Shoreham and currently lives in Chatham, Kent. Before joining the Tower of London, Gary Burridge was an Officer of the Day aboard HMS Victory, Portsmouth.

He has also been stationed with the Royal Navy in Rosyth and Faslane. Outside work, YW Burridge is a keen motorbike enthusiast.

Yeoman Warder Burridge said: “Becoming a Yeoman Warder is a dream come true, I still have to pinch myself! I feel incredibly privileged and honoured to wear the uniform as a Member of the Queen’s Bodyguard.

“Entering the Tower of London is like stepping into another world – there’s nothing quite like it.

“I am very proud to be part of the unique traditions and excited by the challenge of sharing over 900 years of history with visitors.”

The Yeoman Warders are descended from the ancient band of warders who guarded the gates and royal prisoners, early in the Tower’s history.

