New Adur community space will be ‘a very popular resource’

A new community space in the centre of Shoreham is expected to be a ‘very popular resource’, volunteer groups have said.

The Adur Co-operative Community Space is based in a building owned by The Co-Operative, alongside the food store in Ham Road.

The new space

After it opens in September, the large room, which also has storage space, can be used by community groups to hold coffee mornings and other events – in exchange for a small donation to cover running costs.

The initiative came about after resident Adrienne Lowe, who belongs to the National Members Council of the Coop, requested that the space be transformed into an area for community groups to use.

She said: “One of the key aims of the council is to provide for the community and this was one way I thought we could do it.

“There has been lots of interest already from a wide range of groups.”

Adrienne Lowe and Rosie Denham

Adrienne has led a group of volunteers who have spent weeks preparing the space by painting and tidying.

Community groups Adur Voluntary Action, the Adur East Lions and the Woodcraft Folk have been involved from the beginning and plan to hold sessions in the new space.

Adrian Barritt, chief officer of Adur Voluntary Action, said he was ‘very pleased’ about the new space.

“I think it will be a very popular new resource,” he said.

“The Shoreham Co-op really is, in my view, the heart of Shoreham. The footfall is tremendous.”

He said the group, which had to leave their premises in North Road, Lancing, in June, will use the space once a week to deliver the same services – using their strong local network to help inform residents about volunteering opportunities in the community.

It continues to seek another home in Lancing, he added.

The Adur Co-operative Community Space opens on Saturday, September 2, with a coffee morning from 10am.