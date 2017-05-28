Music From The Movies performed at The Towers

Pupils at The Towers Convent School have been enjoying a special musical performance.

Mrs Clare Trelfa, headmistress, said: “What a treat we had last night! An evening of stunning singing, dazzling dance and memorable music. From Peter Pan to My Fair Lady, James Bond to Sister Act, Lion King to Aladdin, Toy Story to Phantom of the Opera and more – we were treated to them all. The talent on show was extraordinary and the warm applause from the audience, well deserved. It was wonderful to see so many girls enjoying themselves on stage and their support for each other was heart-warming. A huge thank you goes to all the girls involved but especially to our amazing music teacher, Mrs Gray, for inspiring so many and for putting the whole show together.”

Music From The Movies evening performance

