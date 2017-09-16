Museum celebrates history of shipbuilders in Shoreham

The Marlipins Museum’ is now showing a new exhibition entitled Shipbuilders of Shoreham.

The first exhibition produced at the Marlipins Museum by the Friends of Marlipins Museum is dedicated not only to those men who risked their own money to build the shipyards but above all to the men whose skills built the ships from sail to steam in Shoreham for over 700 years.

Stuart Condie, chairman of Shoreham Port, while speaking at the opening, said: “Hundreds were employed in occupations such as shipwrights, ship chandlers, sailmakers, sawyers, anchor smiths, blacksmiths and rope makers as well as labourers. It may be hard to believe now but these craftsmen created vessels which gained national and international recognition for their strong construction and excellent sailing qualities well into the 19th century. It was a community activity - few men and women were not involved in the building of ships or in occupations related to the sea”.

Thanks to the research, determination and individual skills of the Friends’ Babs Nye and her four man team of volunteer custodians, the people of Shoreham and visitors from far and near have the opportunity to view a fascinating period in the history of the town and the skills of its people.

The exhibition will run until Tuesday, October 31. Opening times are Tuesday to Saturday, from 10.30am until 4.30pm. The museum is situated in the middle of Shoreham High Street and normal admission prices apply - adults £3 children £1.50. For more information call 01273 462233 or email elizabeth.mckinney@ntlworld.com.

