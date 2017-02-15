Mum’s ‘threatening’ parking fine is cancelled

After contacting the Herald and Gazette about a ‘threatening’ parking fine, an Angmering mum-of-two has been told the fine has been cancelled.

Sarah Foster, 42, of Roman Avenue, Angmering, received a £50 fine after parking in the Montague Centre Car Park in Liverpool Gardens, Worthing, on January 8, when she popped into the town centre to buy a new mobile phone.

The mum-of-two, is the latest in a spate of motorists to express their anger at CP Plus, which operates the car park.

She said: “I am pleased CP Plus are no longer pursuing this fine, despite trying to infer that I had done something incorrect, which indicates they realise that their machine was faulty, however they should never have sent it in the first place.

“Hopefully the story will have warned at least a few people to always get a receipt!”

Mrs Foster, who was travelling with her children at the time, had appealed to POPLA (Parking On Private Land Appeals) since receiving the fine as she was aware of others experiencing the same problem at the car park.

She previously said it was ‘appalling’ that CP Plus had been ‘behaving badly for such a long time and were able to continue to do so’.

A spokesman from CP Plus claimed the mum-of-two only paid for 30 minutes and stayed for more than an hour and a half – but also typed the wrong registration number.

However, despite the response, the parking firm has cancelled the fine and will not be taking it further.

