Mum makes 4,500 trip to witness stage debut

The mother of actress Jacqueline Harper will be flying in from Houston to watch her daughter make her debut stage appearance in Southwick.

Jacqueline, who lives in Hove, won the part of glamorous American actress Lorraine Sheldon in Southwick Players’ madcap Christmas comedy, The Man who Came To Dinner.

Diane Harper will fly more then 4,500 miles to see her take to the stage at The Barn Theatre, opening on December 6.

The three-act comedy, directed by Kate Armes, sees radio personality Sheridan Whiteside confined in the home of factory owner Ernest W. Stanley and his family in small town America, having slipped on ice on the doorstep.

Lorraine is just one of many entertaining visitors who visit Sheridan during a tumultuous few weeks of recovery as the Stanleys’ living room is monopolised by the irascible invalid.

Amidst the chaos, love blossoms, tempers become increasingly frayed and devilish schemes are hatched as Sheridan ensures everyone dances to his tune.

The Man Who Came To Dinner by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman will be staged at The Barn Theatre from December 6 to 9 at 7.30pm daily.

Tickets are £11 from the box office on 01273 597094 or online at southwickplayers.org.uk