MP backs ‘inspirational’ fashion show fundraiser

The MP is showing his support for the “inspirational” up-cycling show, which is being held to raise money for Southwick mental health centre The Corner House.

Run by fashion enterprise for young people, ‘Baggs Raggs’, all money raised from ticket sales and the vintage clothes auction at Barclays Eagle Lab on September 23 will end up in the pockets of The Corner House.

Baggs Raggs operate from Brighton Open Market and the Indie-Mart in North Street, and founder Rosie Baggs, a first class mathematics graduate, is supporting The Corner House after her life was turned around by the mental health charity.

Timothy Loughton said: “I’m really impressed with this event and well done Rosie for taking the initiative and being brave enough for promoting such a good news story I am sure will be inspirational for many others.”

Rosie launched the social initiative to raise a more positive awareness of mental health for young people across the area and wider, having been nurtured back to health herself over the past five months. Her two trading shops, which give old clothes a fresh spin, help young people get back on their feet in a safe, productive environment. She sets unpressured goals that vary from embroidering shirts to sewing sequins onto fabulous vintage costumes. She also encourages her team, some with mild agoraphobia, to hand-pick and buy clothes from charity shops for the project – which for many with an anxiety disorder is a huge challenge and achievement.

They also shoot and stream weekly vlogs on Facebook, talking about a mixture of mental health and fashion (facebook.com/BaggsRaggs).

Rosie, who lives in Southwick and studied at Kings Manor, said: “The aim as the social project grows and funds are raised is that I will be able to offer paid employment opportunities to people who deal with mental health issues daily. In the long term the dream would be to have a clothing brand designed by the young people in popular high street fashion stores and communicating the message ‘it’s ok’ everyday. Creative outlets and supportive goal-making are important in helping people come through periods of depression and anxiety.”

Tickets for the charity fashion show at the Barclays Eagle Lab, supported by Doughbo and The Specky Wren, on September 23, from 6pm to 9pm, are £10 and are limited to 100 people. Visit www.baggsraggs.com.