Mother continues organ donation fight in memory of son

A nurse, whose son died in a freak accident days before he turned 22, is promoting organ donation in order to save the lives of others.

Wendy Kane, who lives in Shoreham, is also raising money for the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Trust.

“Even though Jack’s life was unable to be saved, if it wasn’t for the work of the air ambulance and its crew, it would not have been possible for organ donation to take place,” she said.

She will be hosting a memorial evening on the first anniversary of her son Jack Berger’s death, as well as running the Brighton Marathon next year.

“It’s a way that helps us remember Jack and keep his memory alive,” said Wendy, who has raised £3,700 so far.

Jack slipped and hit his head on the pavement while walking his girlfriend Charlotte to the bus stop in Crawley in November.

He was airlifted to hospital by the KSS air ambulance where neurosurgeons tried to save his life, however Jack died two days later.

Jack, who was going to be promoted in his job as a sales advisor for EE in Crawley where he lived, had strongly supported organ donation, persuading friends to sign the donor register, too.

Now Wendy, who works at Worthing Hospital, has taken up the banner.

“At the moment at least three people die each day due to the lack of donors.

“Jack always said ‘you don’t need it when you are gone, give the chance to someone else to live a life they maybe wouldn’t have had a chance to live’.

“I have always been very pro-organ donation but after losing Jack it has really made me look at it in a very passionate way.

“Some people may feel that they wouldn’t want things taken from their loved one who has just died but I didn’t feel it was like that for me, it was a chance to give the gift of life to another person.”

