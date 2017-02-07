More artists confirm spots at this year’s Wild Life festival

Pete Tong, Jamie Jones and Gorgon City have just confirmed their spots at this year’s Wild Life Festival.

The new acts are just a few who have been added to the festival line-up which was announced earlier today (February 7).

The artists will join confirmed headliners, Jess Glynne and Brighton’s own Fatboy Slim on Friday June 9 and Saturday June 10 at Shoreham Airport. A Saturday main stage headliner is still to be announced.

The music festival, which was crowned Best New Festival 2015 at the UK Festival Awards, is in its third year and aims to bring festival-goers an extensive mix of music from emerging talent.

SJM Concerts event manager Steve Walton said: “There are some very exciting changes this year. Due to an overwhelming response from our event research and feedback, Wild Life is moving to a Friday and Saturday.

“With a 1am finish both nights the festival moves into a new sphere that very few events offer, allowing us to increase the number of stages for a broader spectrum of music.

“We can’t wait to come back this June with a huge variety of artists once again.”

The full line-up will be announced on February 23 and tickets go on sale tomorrow (February 8).

To see the full line-up so far, visit www.wildlifefestival.com.

