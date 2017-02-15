Mole screening clinic to launch at Shoreham Tesco

Tesco customers can now ‘look after their health and do their shopping at the same time’ as a mole screening clinic opens in Shoreham.

The clinic, which screens moles for skin cancer, is based at Tesco Extra at the Holmbush Centre, Shoreham and is launched in association with The MOLE Clinic, an award-winning centre for screening and diagnosis of skin cancer.

Tesco Pharmacists will offer a non-invasive screening technique, which captures illuminated and highly magnified images beneath the surface of moles for diagnosis by specialists.

A spokesperson said: “Skin cancer is one of our most common cancers. “Detected early, it is easily removed, too late it takes lives.

“Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, is extremely difficult to treat if caught late but easy to treat if caught early.”

Iain Mack, managing director of The MOLE Clinic in London, said “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Tesco.

“Bringing mole checking into daily lives will help early detection and undoubtedly save lives.

“With our service, the people of Shoreham now have the chance to check any moles they have been worried about for skin cancer.”

Puneet Janjua, commercial services manager of health, beauty and wellness at Tesco, said: “Tesco are delighted to be working together with The Mole Clinic to offer a high quality skin cancer screening service at our busy pharmacy in Shoreham.

“Tesco Pharmacy is open late nights and weekends, which offers consumers great convenience with free parking.

“You can look after your health and do your shopping at the same time.

“This is another great example of Tesco working with trusted partners who are experts in their field.”

Anyone with a new or changing mole, or an odd-looking mole, is recommended to have it checked out by an expert, advises The Mole Clinic.

Mole screening with Tesco starts at £30 and results are usually available the next day.

For further information, visit www.themoleclinic.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.