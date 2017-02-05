If you’re looking for a spacious, modern detached family house in a highly desirable area of Charmandean with easy access to the South Downs, then this could be your perfect next home.

The property, in Upper Brighton Road, is just a short walk from the Lyons Farm retail centre.

You must come and see the sizes of the lounge, dining room and bedrooms to appreciate them in all their glory! There is the added bonus of a utility area off the kitchen.

Cook up a storm in the kitchen or retreat to the lounge where you can relax and unwind.

There is so much room in this house that you could easily find your own space if needed and then come together as a family in one of the generous size rooms or over dinner in the dining room.

When it is time to venture upstairs, there is the choice of three bedrooms, which are all spacious avoiding arguments among your brood. A family bathroom completes the accommodation.

The layout certainly allows for families to easily spread themselves out.

So if you are looking for a home that can cater for different generations, there is certainly the space here.

The sociable arrangement of rooms also means that hosting parties with large groups of friends and family will be no problem at all.

The rear garden is generous, but of a manageable size – ideal if you love gardening or for the kids or grandkids to run around in.

There is off-road parking plus on-street parking, so no restrictions to worry about when friends and family visit.

This house has it all, you certainly wont want to miss out!

Price £400,000.

For more information contact Sawyers Estate Agents on 01903 231007 or email: info@sawyersestates.co.uk