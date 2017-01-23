Mock Tudor-style townhouse

This mock Tudor-style three/four bedroom townhouse is situated within a small, exclusive gated courtyard development in Offington.

The property, in Walnut Court, has many features and accommodation comprising gas-fired central heating, double glazed windows, entrance hall, ground floor cloakroom, large kitchen/family room, utility room and garden room/conservatory to the ground floor.

To the first floor is bedroom two, currently being used as a lounge by the present owners, a further double bedroom and bathroom.

Stairs from the first floor then lead to two further bedrooms and a shower room.

Outside, the south-facing courtyard-style rear garden is mainly laid to paving with a covered arbour and rear gate.

There is also a communal front area with one allocated parking space and further visitor parking area.

Guide Price £400,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 29 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, BN14 9BT. Telephone 01903 215222 or email: broadwater@michaeljones.co.uk