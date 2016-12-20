Missing Brighton teen may be in Lancing

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old who has gone missing and is suspected to be in Lancing, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Hassan Chebbi from Brighton was being looked after in Hayling Island in Hampshire and was last seen there at 2pm on Thursday (15 December), the spokesperson said.

He has links to Brighton and Lancing, said the spokesperson.

He is of middle eastern appearance, 5ft 3ins, of stocky build, with short black curly hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black coat, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and was carrying a small man bag, according to the spokesperson.

Detective Constable Graham Milner said: “We are concerned about Hassan due to his age.

“We believe he is in Lancing with friends.

“If anyone knows where he is or has any information please contact us.”

If you have seen Hassan or have any information contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial 1607 of 16/12.

If Hassan is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention, call 999.

