Miss Great Britain finalist hopes to inspire girls to overcome low confidence

A Southwick mother of two, who will compete in the finals of the Miss Great Britain pageant, wants to use her platform to help young girls who suffer with confidence issues- like she used to.

26-year-old Lucie Richardson came third in the Miss Brighton regional competition in June but won the title of Miss Publicity’, a ‘wildcard’ entry to the Miss Great Britain competition.

Lucie Richardson, Miss Great Britain finalist, with sons Will and Charlie

Lucie, who works as a waitress in Brighton, was then selected to be one of 50 women taking part in the upcoming finals in Leicester.

She said she was ‘in shock’ when she picked up the phone to be told she had made it through to the contest.

“I couldn’t believe it to be honest,” she said. “But I was so excited. I can’t wait.”

Lucie said she was motivated to take part in the competition because of the opportunity it would give her to help insecure young girls.

“I would love to have a platform and a title to do the things that I want to do.

“I want to help young girls to get their confidence up and help charities,” she said.

Lucie suffered from mental health issues for a number of years, starting when she was a teenager.

“I had loads of self esteem issues and compared myself to other people and celebrities. I wished I was someone else. I think it happens a lot nowadays.

“Only when I became a mum did I think, you only get one life, and I didn’t want to be unhappy.

“I had a lot of help, through counselling and therapy, and finally got myself into a better state of mind.

“The competition has given me a lot of confidence. It makes you feel empowered- you feel like you can do anything.

“Now I want to help others.”

Lucie said her fiance will be coming to watch the event at The Athena in Leicester on September, 23 while their sons, 2-year-old Charlie and 3-year-old Will, will stay at home with family.

As part of the contest, Lucie has been fundraising for Global’s ‘Make Some Noise’ charity to support children and young people.

Her fundrasing intiatives included charity zumba classes, and promoting and attending community events, including Shoreham Riverfest. She said of her charity work: “It’s nice if I can make a small change.

“It’s stepping stones to making a big change.”