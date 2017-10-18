Mini garage buys car bonnet bench on BBC show

A Mini Cooper garage in Littlehampton has experienced its 15 seconds of fame in a brief appearance on a BBC television show.

Hennebry Mini Sales in Toddington Lane purchased a love bench made out of an old Mini Cooper bonnet on Money For Nothing, which turns reclaimed scrap into valuable pieces.

Store owner Daniel Hennebry and manager Gary Wormald invited BBC crews to the showroom on August 4, in an episode which was aired earlier this week.

They paid £1,300 for the piece, which is now proudly on display for their customers. Gary, 51, said: “It was alright actually. It is nice to get a local business on TV.”

He said he had plans to redesign his office around the seat once the showroom is refurbished – that is, unless someone makes him an offer he cannot refuse.

He said: “I had someone offer me a couple of grand for it, but I said I wouldn’t do anything until it was on TV.”

Gary said it was not a case of style over substance either: “It takes my weight and I’m a great big lump, 17 stone, so it should be alright.”

Hennebry Mini Sales specialises in selling and servicing modern Mini Coopers and has been in Toddington Lane for seven years. Over the years it has sold a few rare cars, including a Mini GP which was one of only 2,000 in the world.