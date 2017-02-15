Military funeral for ‘jolly nice man’

A former coal miner who lived in Durrington was given a send off fit for a soldier last Thursday.

Fred Jones served in the Royal Fusiliers for two years and passed away aged 78.

His body was accompanied by a motorbike escort from Rounce Funeral Services in Half Moon Lane, Durrington to Worthing Crematorium.

The coffin was carried in by soldiers, with a bugler and a standard bearer also present.

It was organised by Veterans Funerals UK, a not-for-profit organisation that approached Mr Jones’ widow Rita Jones and asked if she would like their services.

Mr Jones’ widow, Rita Jones, 82, said he was ‘a jolly nice man who would help anybody’, and added that Veterans Funerals UK had done ‘a marvellous job’.

Originally from Yorkshire, Mr Jones worked in coal mines after he left the armed forces and later moved to Worthing, where he met his wife.

The couple met in their fourties, and were married for 30 years.

Mr Jones is survived by his five children and five step-children.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.